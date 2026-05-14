A Love as Strong as Death – by Rickey Pittman

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About the Book

A Love as Strong as Death is a romance novel by the Bard of the South, Rickey Pittman. It is a love-at-first-sight story of Tristan and Evelyn, two educators who unexpectedly connect in Charleston, S.C. They discover that the power of their instant attraction kindles intense passion and erotic desire in their hearts, but is also a magnet for others who, out of bitter envy, jealousy, and malicious intent, seek to sabotage Tristan and Evelyn’s relationship. What the reader and those who want to cripple their relationship learn is that there really is a love that is as strong as death.

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About the Author:

Rickey E. Pittman, known as the Bard of the South, is originally from Dallas, Texas. Pittman is a storyteller, author, poet, songwriter, and folksinger performing for a diverse range of venues and audiences. Pittman was the Grand Prize Winner of the 1998 Ernest Hemingway Short Story Competition and teaches college-level English composition.

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