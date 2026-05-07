Evidence of an Unknown God: A Novel by Ken McDonald

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Conner “Mac” McDaniels is the most sought-after PhD behavior analyst graduating from a prestigious Philadelphia university. His ground-breaking research with pedophiles makes him highly marketable. Mac lands a dream job in St. Augustine, Florida, with hopes of making the firm’s international consulting team in Paris.
Mac’s worldview is confronted by a charming protégé who pushes the conventional limits of science by her strong faith.
Mac’s ambition initially blinds him from the sinister methods of his corporation. But when he learns a deadly secret about his clinical director, his career and life are threatened.
Mac is reunited with his father, who struggles with bipolar challenges and a passion for evangelism. Together, they assist an international intelligence agency, traveling from Paris to Athens and Cyprus. Along the way, Mac gets to know his father and discovers evidence of an unknown God.
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Ken McDonald lives in Gainesville, Florida with his wife and golden doodle. With a son, daughter and grandchildren nearby. Prior to writing, Ken enjoyed a career serving persons with developmental disabilities.
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