The Pirate Map – by Sherry K. Pinchak

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About the Book

It’s 1916 in New York City. Bella Morgenstein, a social worker and mother of two young children, is arrested for the murder of her boss, Agnus Corbett, who runs the Grantham Charitable Foundation, which safeguards her inheritance from her late grandfather. During her trial, she is found guilty of murder and sentenced to 20 years in the state penitentiary. However, after her attorney, Peter Montgomery, appeals and Joe Stele’s detective work proves her innocence, she is released by the judge.

Bella inherits a large fortune, including money, gold, jewels, and an antique pirate map owned by her great-grandfather. She and her husband, Richard Morganstein, who is struggling with business debt, are eager to explore the treasure outlined on the map. They now have enough money to set sail for the Caribbean on a yacht and follow the map to what they believe is the treasure’s location.

What happens next will shock you. Bella has secrets she confesses to her husband. Does she help her husband’s failing business? Does she save money for her children’s education and future? Do they find the treasure in the Caribbean? You will just have to read the book to find out.

It’s 1916 in New York City. Bella Morgenstein, a social worker and mother of two, is arrested for the murder of her boss, Agnus Corbett, who kept her inheritance from her. Was she charged with this heinous crime? What happened to Bella? Read this exciting novel to find out.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

This is Sherry Pinchak’s second novel. She has a Bachelor’s Degree from Syracuse University and a Master’s Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She enjoys traveling, writing & most of all, her four-year-old grandson, Logan.

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