Weak Strength – by Debra Colby

After surviving a lifetime of abuse, Anna Madison, and her daughter Meg, are starting a new life filled with promise and hope.

Having realized their dreams of building a safe home for abandoned and abused children, they now find themselves facing the eventuality of it being destroyed.

But the sudden, unexpected appearance of an arrival from Anna’s childhood, provides them with the assurances needed to save their home, as well as the tools needed to destroy the person responsible for the years of violence they endured.

To accomplish that though, Anna and Meg must resort to using the same manipulation and abuse tactics wielded by their tormentor. It’s a task that questions whether their need for vengeance is stronger than their desire to leave the past behind.

About the Author

Debra Colby lives in Maine. Weak Strength is the follow-up book to Debra’s first novel, 7 Days. Debra is an accomplished essayist and poet whose works have been featured in literary compilations, and state competitions. Her fictional short stories have appeared in national and state publications.

