L’Inde A Paris 1937 by Vidula Joshi

About the Book

L’Inde A Paris -1937

This is the story of a Marathi family of five – Mr. and Mrs. Chaukar and their three boys – from Ahamdnagar, India.They moved to Paris, France, in 1937 and opened an Indian vegetarian restaurant, “L’Inde A Paris- Restaurant Indouston,” in the Latin Quarter. They had a flourishing business till 1939 when war struck and Paris was occupied by the Germans. The children were separated from the parents, the eldest son was placed in a concentration camp. The book captures the trials and tribulations of the Indian family’s passage through these turbulent times, as narrated by Mr. Raghunath Chaukar the lone survivor who is 94 years old and lives in Mumbai.

This book is an attempt to present this compelling historical event for readers around the world.

Reviews

This story transcends time and place, capturing the essence of what it means to be human, to strive, to dream, and to overcome. As you read this book, step into the shoes of the Chaukars, walk alongside them, and feel their joys, sorrows, and triumphs. Let their story inspire you, as it has inspired me, to cherish our past, honor our heritage, and celebrate the indomitable spirit of those who came before us.

– Mahesh Jadhav – Houston Texas

About the Author

David worked in data communications taking assignments around Africa, Iran, and France. Then into writing, often exploiting his adventures abroad. He has short story and poetry publications as well as two books related to technology and two works of fiction in publication: Land of the Sun, Land without Light and The Mystery of the Big Booger.

