The Unknowing Box Jumper: How the church can avoid playing a role in the future deception – by Daniel Richter

About the Book

In the Bible when it speaks of the End times, there is a warning that many will be deceived, even “the elect.” With the rapid advancement of technology, we are living in a time when many of these deceptions and components of the system of the Antichrist can be accomplished and implemented, respectively. We actually use many of these components in our day-to-day lives without considering how they can be used against us. During the recent global pandemic many individual technologies were introduced that were used to control the population, and in my opinion, most churches did not do enough to challenge the State because, similar to individuals, they have accepted these tech advancements in their daily operations. The seamless switch to online, virtual, church services was a major step to control a part of the population that traditionally pushes back against government overreach into the religious lives of its citizens. Fear dominated the spirit of many churches, and their physical doors remained closed to not only their congregants, but also millions who were seeking Truth in confusing times.

By not asking the difficult questions that we are challenged with in Scripture and by being willfully obedient to the growing technocracy, I propose that the Church runs the risk of being used by Satan unknowingly as part of the coming deceptions. My hope is that this book will serve as a wake-up call to Christians to realize that we have been engaged in a Spiritual war that has been raging from before we existed. A key to understanding the End times lies in our understanding of the earliest books of the Bible. It is also critical that churches realize that our blind acceptance of technology has harmed us and our mission. A reassessment is long overdue. Many of the dots are connected from one existing technology to another to reveal how they can be weaponized against God’s children.

Many aspects of the pandemic response were a proving ground for the technology that will be used against the Church when the “world system” is implemented. If churches do not acknowledge this and “retool” there may not be another chance. There is a groundswell of people coming to faith in Jesus Christ and they are desperately looking for something that looks different from the world: Truth. If the Church continues along its path of keeping up with the world in culture and technology, it will miss this opportunity to live out the Great Commission of Matthew 28, and instead shepherd its flock into the slaughterhouse of deception.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Daniel Richter is a retired New York City Firefighter. He is a graduate of Fordham University and holds a Certificate of Ministry and Theology from Princeton Theological Seminary. He has served in various leadership roles in the local church with a focus on local and global missions.

