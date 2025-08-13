The Sleeping Investor: A Common-Sense Guide to Investing for Everyone – by Peter Kotsinadelis

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

The Sleeping Investor offers a fresh perspective on investing through the lens of the everyday investor.

This insightful book provides readers with the essential knowledge to secure their financial future, providing clear and concise explanations of investment tools and strategies designed to minimize losses and bring peace of mind. True to its name, it ensures you can invest wisely — and sleep soundly.

Written in a style that reads as if you are sitting down with a trusted friend who simplifies financial concepts, the content enables you need to build a stable future for yourself and your family.

Whether you’re new to investing or looking to refine your strategy, this book breaks down where and how to invest in a way that’s tailored to your unique goals. The author leverages his extensive experience to highlight overlooked investment opportunities with clear, practical examples. Through engaging anecdotes about the diverse investors he has encountered over the years, he offers both a humorous and insightful perspective on how people approach investing. With real-world scenarios, complemented by informative charts and tables, the material is designed to be accessible and engaging, making complex concepts easy to grasp throughout the book.

Regardless of your age or level of investment knowledge, this book has valuable insights for everyone. For less than the price of a meal, it offers you the opportunity to invest in yourself — one that will reward you many times over.

If you’ve dreamed of a future where financial worries are a thing of the past, this book is your roadmap.

About the Author

Peter Kotsinadelis is a seasoned investor with over 40 years of experience in personal finance and investing. He has worked across various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, where he has had the opportunity to engage with many industry leaders. This has shaped his unique perspective on investing.

