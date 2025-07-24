The Prophecy of Twelve – by John Reshetar

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
At the end of the millennium, twelve men from ten countries return from the brink of death to fulfill a 500-year-old Prophecy.
As disciples of The Word, they must share the Father’s Message with the people of the World before the Day of Judgement. The forces of evil have grown strong as the respect for life has diminished and Satan’s influence over men has reached the highest office of the most powerful country in the World.
Only through the Power of The Light and “The Cleansing” can the Twelve complete their mission and secure a future for mankind. Each of the Twelve must come to terms with his past before they finally come together as “Brothers in the Light”
About the Author
John Reshetar Lives and works in Reading, PA. His other published works are “The Complete Pocket Guide to Atlantic City Casinos” and “Got A Minute” – A Collection of Minute Poems
