Cool’s Last Stand – by Clifton Wilcox

In this thrilling adventure, four boys are immersed in an intense war game, using an abandoned bus nick-named “Cool” as their headquarters. Their mission is to infiltrate a Nazi stronghold and liberate innocent civilians.
But as they play, something strange happens — the line between fantasy and reality begins to blur, and the boys find themselves transported to 1943, Nazi-occupied France. With danger all around, they must confront the question: Is this just a game, or are they truly part of a historical battle for freedom?
The boys must navigate the harrowing realities of war and decide how far they’re willing to go to complete their mission.
About the Author
Dr. Clifton Wilcox is a retired federal employee and college professor. Clifton writes fiction and non-fiction books. He lives in Spotsylvania, Virginia.
