Persephone’s Underground – by Rickey Pittman

About The Book:

Persephone’s Underground is a novel of approximately 71,000 words, using a modern setting after 9/11, the date when disappearing in America became more difficult. This is a story of Cora (Roman name for Persephone), a lady who like Persephone, is forced to journey from Monroe, Louisiana into a dark mysterious world of New Orleans, hoping to find her way. Through her eyes, the reader will encounter a collage of characters who exist in the New Orleans underground. Along with Cora, the reader will discover many surprising secrets of the underbelly of New Orleans. The novel blends the genres of crime, mystery, legend, and romance.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Rickey E. Pittman, the Bard of the South, is a storyteller, author, songwriter, and folksinger. He was the Grand Prize Winner of the 1998 Ernest Hemingway Short Story Competition. Pittman presents his stories, music and programs at schools, libraries, organizations, museums, historical reenactments, restaurants, banquets, and Celtic festivals throughout the South.

