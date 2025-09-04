The Monuments Must Bleed – by Clifton Wilcox

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
When a series of gruesome murders strikes the Washington, D.C. area, each crime scene is marked by chilling accuracy—an ancient altar, rare pre-Columbian relics, and victims sacrificed using methods from long-lost civilizations: Aztec heart extractions, Assyrian flayings, Canaanite fire rites, and obsidian-bladed rituals whispered about in forbidden texts.
For D.C. Metro Homicide Detective Isabella “Izzy” Rodriguez, the crimes trigger memories of her own indigenous heritage and a sense that these murders are more than symbolic—they’re intentional, part of an intricate ritual to unlock a prophecy buried across time and blood.
The FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) anthropologist specializing in the analysis of ritualistic crimes, Dr. Marcus Reed, joins the case and recognizes the patterns as echoes of an ancient prophecy—one that speaks of a “Convergence of Kingdoms” and a “Key of Flesh” that, when assembled correctly, grants godlike power to the one who completes the ritual.
The killer calls himself The Profit—a man obsessed with resurrecting the forgotten gods of conquest and chaos. Each sacrifice is more brutal, more precise, and more publicly displayed than the last. As Izzy and Marcus chase the trail of symbols and blood, they realize the murders are not just messages… they are offerings. And the final one may take place beneath the nation’s capital itself.
Time is running out. The past isn’t dead. It’s hungry.
REVIEWS:
Absolutely love this book, the format the setting and exactly how the writer brings you to the stage! I recommend this book it’s an excellent read!!! looking forward to more books from this author!!
– Charlotte Levy
Fantastic read, I can’t wait to read more of her books
– Kassidy Cameron
I loved this book in every way the author is amazing and knows how to keep her readers wanting more I recommend this book to anyone that enjoys hot and steamy reading
– Amanda Tuffnell
About the Author:
Dr. Clifton Wilcox is a retired federal employee and college professor. Clifton spends his time writing and traveling with his wife Nargiza and two children, Liyana and Ethan. The Wilcox family splits their time living in Spotsylvania, Virginia, the Dominican Republic, and Kyrgyzstan.
