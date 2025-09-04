Heartbreak Falls – by Jennifer Westecott

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Camille was in the dress shop buying a new gown for her sister’s betrothal ball, utterly unaware of a mysterious man in the shadows. This handsome newcomer had been watching as she moved through the shop, while she remained oblivious to his attention. She had all but given up on finding love when he had introduced himself to her. Before long, a romance had begun to develop as they spent more time together. Camille would later discover her heart melting for this remarkable man. With a new love affair beginning to blossom between them, who knows what may be in their futures? Can love find a way to bring them together before it’s too late?
REVIEWS:
Absolutely love this book, the format the setting and exactly how the writer brings you to the stage! I recommend this book it’s an excellent read!!! looking forward to more books from this author!!
– Charlotte Levy
Fantastic read, I can’t wait to read more of her books
– Kassidy Cameron
I loved this book in every way the author is amazing and knows how to keep her readers wanting more I recommend this book to anyone that enjoys hot and steamy reading
– Amanda Tuffnell
About the Author:
Jennifer Westecott was born in a small town. She began writing her first novel as a short story that quickly bloomed into so much more. Her love for writing drove her to share her writing talents with the world. She gains her inspiration for her passion from the great outdoors.
