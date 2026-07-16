Some of My Stories – by Martin A. David

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About the Book

This volume invites you to travel with a lifelong writer as he looks back on his files of fiction stories.

The twenty works the author has chosen to share with you include folk tales, a tale of romance, a murder mystery, fantasies and more. You can join him as he remembers the time he threw a snowball at one of the first authority figures in his life and watch as he participates in a spontaneous outburst of mischief in a church tower. He will make you laugh at the antics of a town rascal who created havoc and confusion by mixing up family members. Watch an itinerant peddler save the day with a cart load of umbrellas. The author’s mystery story will make you shiver as you try to figure out who is guilty, and his romance tale will warm your heart.

SOME OF MY STORIES is a collection that offers well-written works for a wide range of readers. You’ll find it difficult to choose a favorite.

RELATED TITLES:

Shtetl In My Mind by Martin A. David Stories that resound across all emotions and across all cultures.

VOICE VERSA: A lifetime of poetry by Martin A. David Voice Versa is a powerful collection of more than 200 poems by Martin A. David, ranging from 1959 to 2019. The topics cover a wide scope of human experiences, emotions, and observations.

SURVIVOR WITHOUT A TATTOO by Martin A. David Imagination is powerful. It can drive a man into hiding. It can connect him with a past that is not really his own. It can fill the spaces in his mind until there is no more room for reality. He suffers the impact of the holocaust even though he never leaves the safety of his American homeland.

About Two Families by Martin A. David When violence, political upheaval, and the shadow of an impending war drove them out of Europe, two families set sail for the “golden land” of America. Their paths different. This is the story of the adventures that brought them together.

Pender Denton–Outlaw by Martin A. David Pender Denton, born in a bordello. His mother taught him to steal. Johnnie Sweetwater, Shoshone. Stolen from his village as a child and robbed of his heritage. They lived together, loved each other, and robbed and killed together.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Martin A. David’s professional history includes work as Journalist, educator, painter (he sold his first piece while still a teen), poet, dancer, choreographer, artist, editor, novelist, craftsman, jewelry designer, software engineer, cowboy, house-painter, migrant worker, and factory worker. He has also supported his community as an arts activist in capacities such as panelist, board member, and cultural commissioner.

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