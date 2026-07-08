Voices of the Owned: What They Lived Through – by Richard Seltzer

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They were owned—bought, sold, and controlled as property. But they remembered. They spoke. And their voices remain.
Voices of the Owned draws on more than 2,000 firsthand accounts of former slaves collected by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in the 1930s. Most collections of these narratives focus on what is typical. This book takes a different approach.
Here, the emphasis is on the individual: distinctive lives, unexpected moments, vivid scenes, and unforgettable turns of phrase. Some narratives appear nearly complete. Others are presented as short excerpts, arranged so patterns emerge naturally across many voices. Not symbols. Not stereotypes. Not “history” flattened into abstraction. The result is not a single story, but a chorus—contradictory, revealing, and deeply human.
Gathered from thousands of WPA Slave Narratives, “Voices of the Owned” restores individuality and immediacy to people too often reduced to symbols or silence. Not symbols. Not stereotpes. Not “history” flattened into abstraction. These are people remembering, arguing, joking, grieving, wondering, and trying to make sense of what they lived through.
This is not a work of interpretation or argument. It is an act of listening.
What do we hear when we truly listen?
The best parts of the book do something rare—they allow modern readers to encounter former slaves neither as abstractions nor as symbols, but as people still actively thinking.
Not frozen in history.
Not simplified into morality tales.
Still arguing, remembering, joking, contradicting themselves, philosophizing, grieving, boasting, wondering.
Still mentally alive on the page.
That is the book’s deepest achievement.
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Richard is the author of two dozen books. He has been editor, novelist, Russian translator, Internet evangelist, and ebook entrepreneur. He has published novels, memoirs, children’s fantasies, and pioneering books about how to do business on the Internet and how to partner with AI.
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