Odysseus: New and Revised Poems – by J.W. Dunn

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About the Book

J.W. Dunn. Dunn is everything a poet should be. He believes the poet should be a “maker” and that poetry should be a path into revelation, not confusion.

An eclectic student of literature and nature, Dunn is a skilled wordsmith who loves the South and interweaves its dialect, culture, and unique beauty throughout his art.

In life as in art, he is observant, intense, honest, well read, and bold. His poems are rich in allusion and in concrete imagery. These are the poems of a realist who sees life and people through an artist’s eyes.

This selection of poems grew through the years from his inner vision and consciousness to bloom in rich color and detail in the small notebook he always carries.

Related Titles:

OCTOBER RAIN by J.W. Dunn October Rain is a story of a Southern family’s fight for survival.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

J.W. Dunn holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double concentration in history and English from the University of the State of New York, Albany, New York, now Excelsior College. He studied with Elaine Ford and Constance Hunting in the University of Maine’s graduate creative writing program.

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