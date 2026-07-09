Adventures with Nana Angie: The Great Wall of Love – by Angela Blackwood

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Adventures with Nana Angie™: Great Wall of Love is a heartwarming children’s picture book that celebrates the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren through imagination, curiosity, and adventure.
From her home in Nova Scotia, Nana Angie video chats with Phillip and Madeline, who live in the southern United States. What begins as an ordinary call quickly becomes an unforgettable journey as the children explore the wonders of the Great Wall of China through the magic of imagination.
Filled with warmth, laughter, colorful scenery, and heartfelt moments, this beautifully illustrated story encourages children to dream big, stay curious about the world, and cherish family connections no matter the distance.
Perfect for ages 4–8, Great Wall of Love combines adventure, culture, and emotional connection into a memorable story time experience for children, parents, and grandparents alike.
Related Titles:
- Whispers in Woodland Hollow: Scooter and Friends Visit the Raccoon Whisperer
In Woodland Hollow, lovable raccoon friends gather on the Whisperer’s porch for giggles, surprises, and sweet lessons. A cozy story of friendship, kindness, and community—where everyday moments become magical memories.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
From her home in Nova Scotia, Angie video chats with her grandchildren, Phillip and Madeline, in the southern United States. Inspired by imagination, laughter, she created the Adventures with Nana Angie™ series—stories celebrating family, curiosity, and love across any distance.
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