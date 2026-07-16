Solving The Equation of Leadership: The Paradox of Creation [Equation of Humanity Book 2] – by Eric Jay Chou

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EOH: solving THE EQUATION OF LEADERSHIP IS ABOUT CREATIVE LEADERSHIP AT ITS MOST FUNDAMENTAL LEVELS.
It’s a continuation of SOLVING THE EQUATION OF LOVE, yet can stand alone on its own.
Full understanding of passion in creative industries is given in this work.
We also take a look at the nature of game development and the management of these creatives.
Fundamental for understanding and building a healthy creative culture in your company or studio.
This book is not for the faint of heart, or emotionally or intellectually shallow.
It is dense, and filled with leadership incites from over 15 years of game development experience.
If your not a manager or leader of creative people, this book will not help you, and may infect your way of management in adverse ways.
DO NOT READ THIS IF YOUR NOT A SYSTEMS THINKER
DO NOT READ THIS IF YOU DON’T ENJOY FICTIONAL MYTHIC WORLD BUILDING
AND MOST OF ALL, DO NOT READ THIS IF ALL YOU WANT OUT OF LIFE IS TO MAKE MONEY WITHOUT THE ASSOCIATED RESPONSIBILITIES
If however, you want to learn how to lead a capable, autonomous, and respectful staff, that will follow you to the ends of the earth and to the stars, this is for you.
“Faith before fortune!”
Related Titles:
- Solving The Equation of Love: A Manic Imagination [Equation Of Humanity Book 1]
This is a cross between lived experience with Bipolar 1, a fiction narrative, and an autobiography. We also go through a journey and files that I created for a mod for the video game franchise of Command and Conquer, and all I care about.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Eric Is a published Cyberpsychology Researcher, a father of a company and apparently a deeply polarizing individual on the Internet. He works for 988, when he is not crafting systems of meaning, or architecting the next horizon of progress. He does a bunch of “stuff”, which sometimes leads to mysterious mysteries which he is always relentless in pursuing. He calls the Bay area home, and definitely does not ride in on a “Fire Hoarse”.
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