Hidden Among the Antiques – by Cynthia Ebers

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About the Book

Book two of the cozy mystery series has Jillian and her family preparing for the grand opening of her newly acquired antique store in the nearby town of Riverview called “The Country Boutique: Antiques and More.”

The town is in a turmoil over the possibility of a new strip mall replacing their beloved park. When the mayor is kidnapped and a local archeological relic is stolen, Jillian’s natural curiosity has her asking questions and looking for answers. Jillian’s daughter is unknowingly swept into the despicable crime, and it’s Mom to the rescue!

Hear stories of farm life on Windyridge with a running theme of maternal devotion. The animals, domestic and wild, as well as the farmer’s wife, will prove it is not wise to come between a mother and her young. Farm and family will entertain you while you help Jillian solve the mystery.

Related Title:

The View from Windyridge by Cynthia Ebers Lifetime city-dweller, Jillian MacSweeney, follows her husband’s dream to live on a farm on the Kansas prairie. They buy Lovers lane and rename it Windyridge. hear tales of farm life while you help Jillian solve a mystery.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Cynthia is a lifelong resident of the great state of Kansas. You will hear in her stories that she loves her home on the prairie, and wants to share the joys and sorrows of farm life with her readers. She is blessed with a husband, three daughters and six grandchildren.

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