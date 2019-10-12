On Hold – Writing Love Demystified: Strategies for a Successful Love Life – Beverly B. Palmer, Ph.D.

Love Demystified: Strategies for a Successful Love Life began in 1985, on my one semester sabbatical because I wanted to present the scientific basis of loving relationships.

There was an explosion of research articles on loving relationships in journals until 1975 when U.S. Senator William Proxmire gave a Golden Fleece Award to The National Science Foundation for spending $84,000 on a study on love. He reasoned that:

“I object to this not only because no one—not even the National Science Foundation—can argue that falling in love is a science; not only because I’m sure that even if they spend $84 million or $84 billion they wouldn’t get an answer that anyone would believe. I’m also against it because I don’t want the answer.”

I believe that 200 million other Americans want to leave some things in life a mystery, and right on top of the things we don’t want to know is why a man falls in love with a woman and vice versa.1

This spurred me on to bring the latest scientific research to the public. Furthermore, I wanted to present this research in a user-friendly format.

After I finished the book, which then was titled, “Love Life,” an agent began finding a publisher for it. However, he died suddenly and I then let life (work, child-care, aging parent care) interfere. I stuffed the manuscript into a box, where it eventually landed in my garage.

Fast forward 30 years: Standing in my garage, looking up at all the boxes piled high on shelves, I realized that, when I’m gone, my son will come in and throw everything in the dumpster. So, I began a campaign to clean out the garage.

Among Christmas cards from long ago and lecture notes that are now hopelessly outdated, I found the lost manuscript. As I skimmed through its 185 pages, my 30 years older and more experienced brain realized that this manuscript was not the best. Yet, my editorial self could not let it go.

I realized I had been continuing to read journal articles and books that presented research on love and I even was using some of this material in my lectures. So, I began rewriting the manuscript, bringing it up-to-date with the latest scientific evidence. And then I rewrote it and rewrote it, finding my voice and the best way to relate to my audience along the way.

I again was spurred on by recent events. A book on love started to hit the nonfiction best-sellers list. But this book was written by a pastor and it presented opinion, not science. Similarly, most of the websites giving relationship advice contained only opinions. A book on scientific evidence about love was very much needed.

The challenge was to make reading this book entertaining, while making it something a general audience could relate to. To flesh out the scientific findings, I included lively case studies from my private practice. To increase reader involvement, I included many self-assessments that could also be shared with one’s partner.

On a personal note, my husband and I recently celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. I guess some of the evidence-based advice I wrote about was tested in our relationship to see if it really worked.