JESUS CHRIST: THE FAITHFUL AND TRUE WITNESS – by Steve Rauen

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

The Truth has the unmatched power to see through and defeat every lie, shaded truth, and misdirection of humanity. In life, truth stands on its own when all of the facts have been presented because, ultimately, the truth always traces its origin to the Source of all truth: the eternal, omniscient, and holy triune God described in the Bible. The second person of the Trinity, Jesus Christ, is indeed The Way, the Life, and THE Truth, according to John 14:6. Everything in God’s Word confirms that claim, and nothing contradicts it.

If this absolutely unique Divine Person — the God-man — embodies the truth to the extent that He can rightly be called THE Truth, we have before our eyes the most-reliable source of truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

As eternal, holy God Himself (John 1:1-3, Colossians 1:15-17, Hebrews 1:1-2), and because God can NOT lie (Titus 1:2), Jesus Christ is the most-faithful witness to the truth that there ever could be. Why should we rely on the ignorance, incomplete knowledge (at best), and lies of sinful, finite creatures? Only those men who spoke and recorded the Holy-Spirit-inspired words of the books of the Bible were given God’s stamp of approval and seal of certification that their words matched and proceeded from God.

So in addition to the Lord Jesus Christ Himself, we can add to the number of truly faithful witnesses those select few who were genuinely inspired by the Holy Spirit to be the “stenographers” of The Scriptures. But that’s where we must draw the line, because diligent truth-seekers have nothing to gain by going beyond that boundary.

The reality is that anyone can make predictions about the future and not one person in our earthly realm actually knows what will happen or when. That’s the dividing line between knowing the future (and the past as well) and engaging in guesswork about it. The truth descends to us from God’s eternal throne, and by His grace, we finite human beings can come upon even the most astonishing facts of creation (as He wills).

On the other side of the divide, we humans of limited understanding and imagination will soon hit our largely self-imposed ceiling; pride keeps us from going to God for the knowledge that can break through the barriers. For far too many, if something must come from God, we don’t want it. Man by nature rejects God’s provision, whether that pertains to things needed to live in safety and prosperity on earth, or far worse, the ultimate provision of The Way to eternal Life in the person and work of The Savior, Jesus Christ.

To the Christ-rejecter, the worst offense of all is a life of holiness. The Christ-follower, then, is the natural enemy of the unbeliever, and the only one within reach of their hatred. If this doesn’t fully explain their hatred toward Christians (because of Jesus, who lived the ONLY perfectly holy life), it can certainly cover the main ground. However, to reciprocate with hate is not God’s way, so let’s get back to the duties of the Christian: to acknowledge, trust in, and follow Jesus Christ, The Way to the Father in Heaven.

The title of this book clearly proclaims a specific Person as the Faithful and True Witness: Jesus Christ, the God-man.

That descriptive phrase is taken from Revelation 3:14, but there is actually another word that precedes it: “These things says The AMEN, the Faithful and True Witness.” On page 9 of this work can be found a short treatment of the connection between the Bible’s use of “Amen” in the Old Testament and “Faithful” in the New Testament. The conclusion is intuitive and firm: Both terms in their essence indicate “Yes, yes, it is (or will be) so” and “Absolutely, it’s a done deal!” in the expressions of two different times.

If God says what will happen and when, the occurrence will unfailingly verify the prophecy! Amen!

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

After two-dozen years of careful research, he has now written and released for publication two commentaries that focus on the end-times from a much-neglected and much-needed, but Biblically-faithful perspective. In all things, he seeks to acknowledge, glorify, and serve God.

MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.