I Was Just a Boy: The Long-Term Effects of Suicide on Surviving Family Members – by Dr. Danny Novak

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About the Book

What happens when a family spends decades avoiding the truth?

I Was Just a Boy tells the story of a family forever changed by the suicide of a father and the silence that followed. Through the eyes of a young boy struggling to make sense of loss, confusion, and unanswered questions, the book explores the long-term impact of childhood trauma and the ways unresolved grief can shape relationships, identity, and emotional well-being for generations.

Set against the backdrop of a working-class family navigating life after tragedy, the story examines the stigma surrounding suicide during a time when such topics were rarely discussed. As family members cope in different ways through denial, anger, humor, secrecy, and resilience, the emotional consequences continue to echo throughout their lives. The book explores family dysfunction, generational trauma, sibling relationships, childhood adversity, and the search for belonging in a world that often offers few explanations.

This deeply personal story goes beyond loss itself. It examines how children adapt to chaos, how people carry emotional wounds into adulthood, and how healing can begin even decades after the original trauma. Along the way, it offers insights into grief, resilience, emotional growth, and the importance of breaking destructive family patterns.

At its heart, I Was Just a Boy is a story about survival. It is about confronting painful truths, finding meaning in difficult experiences, and understanding that while trauma may become part of a person’s story, it does not have to define the rest of that person’s life.

For readers interested in family relationships, childhood trauma, grief, resilience, and personal transformation, this book offers an honest and compassionate exploration of what it means to live through tragedy and continue moving forward.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Dr. Danny Novak is an educator, writer, and storyteller whose work explores the lasting impact of family trauma, grief, resilience, and healing. Drawing on decades of experience in education and personal reflection, he writes with honesty and compassion, helping readers understand that they are not alone in their struggles.

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