Blessed with Extraordinary: Empowering Families and Advancing a More Inclusive World – by Linda A. Bonner

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About the Book

Blessed with Extraordinary is an encouraging and practical guide for families raising children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of disability, dignity, and belonging.

The journey of raising a child with disabilities often brings joy, love, growth, and unexpected gifts. It can also bring questions, uncertainty, and moments when families wonder where to turn next. Families need more than information. They need understanding, connection, encouragement, and practical tools that help them move forward with confidence.

Through personal experiences, heartfelt insights, and real-life guidance, Linda Bonner invites readers into a conversation that goes beyond awareness and moves toward meaningful action. This book explores the realities of disability parenting while offering encouragement and practical support for everyday life and long-term planning.

Inside these pages, readers will discover guidance and reflections around topics such as:

Understanding disability and shifting perspectives

Building confidence and advocating effectively

Creating opportunities for inclusion and belonging

Strengthening family and community connections

Preparing for independence and future possibilities

Finding hope and encouragement along the journey

Blessed with Extraordinary is more than a parenting resource. It is an invitation to see disability differently and to recognize the dignity, value, strengths, and possibilities that exist within every person.

Whether you are a parent, family member, educator, professional, or community member, this book offers encouragement and practical insights to help build a more inclusive world where individuals with disabilities and their families are seen, valued, and supported.

Because understanding creates connection, and connection creates meaningful action.

REVIEWS:

Blessed with Extraordinary by Linda Bonner is an inspirational masterpiece that has deeply touched my heart. As the founder of Hugs Cafe Inc, I have dedicated my life to making a difference in the lives of individuals with special needs, and this book resonated with me on a profound level. Linda Bonner’s storytelling is not only beautifully crafted but also incredibly moving, capturing the essence of resilience and the power of the human spirit. Her ability to weave together stories of individuals who have overcome extraordinary challenges is both heartwarming and empowering. Blessed with Extraordinary reminds us all that we are capable of achieving greatness, no matter the obstacles we face. It is a must- read for anyone seeking inspiration and a reminder of the boundless potential within us all. Linda Bonner’s work has truly touched my soul and reaffirmed my commitment to the mission of Hugs Cafe Inc. – Ruth Thompson, Founder, Hugs Cafe

As an expert in this field, I found Blessed with Extraordinary to be a delightful book written from a first-hand experience on how to navigate the beautiful and sometimes challenging waters of having a child with Down syndrome. I highly recommend sitting down with a cup of coffee and diving in. – Molly Sullivan Denny, PhD, Director of Community Life, Daymark Living

Being told that your child has Down syndrome can be devastating to a new parent, but in Blessed with Extraordinary, Linda uses her own experiences to show that there is hope and joy for children with this diagnosis and their families! Not only is the book encouraging, it’s also extremely practical. This is a must-have for any parent who is navigating this journey for the first time! – Shannon Pugh, Pastor of Arise Special Needs Ministry, Irving Bible Church

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Linda Bonner is an international bestselling author, speaker, coach, and disability advocate focused on empowering families and advancing inclusion. Through lived experience, practical strategies, and compassionate advocacy, she equips families, professionals, and communities to move beyond awareness and create meaningful opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

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