Resolute Joy: And the Truth from Which it Springs – by David J. Pontzer

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About the Book

Embark on this journey of seeking truth. A path that leads to the ownership of an enduring, joyful state of mind. Pontzer has shown how embracing Biblical truth will transform your disposition to be one of joy regardless of circumstance. Discover God’s not-so-secret secret to a glorious way to live.

The truths we embrace form the framework in our minds that governs what we think, how we feel, and what we do. We call this framework our disposition, character, or heart posture. We are, of course, in control of what we believe and therefore own the character and disposition we have constructed for ourselves.

A heart full of enduring joy is the disposition of those who have chosen God’s Word as the source of their truth. A life of seeking this truth and living in obedience to it is the pursuit of a friendship and a “fearship” with God. The outcome is a life of glorious, enduring joy.

This book is filled with Biblical truths, Pontzer’s Proverbs, teachings, and engaging stories. It is a life-changing read. Joy will begin to dominate your character. A smile will be on your face, hope will be in your heart, and a spring in your every step.

REVIEWS:

I would scurry page by page with as deep a breath as I could take as I journeyed in finding this joy that is resolute even in the hardest of seasons. You’ll discover that joy is not a distant prize, but a living well in the One who is true. – Pastor Lydia Bricker In Resolute Joy, Pontzer brings a powerful perspective on the JOY of serving Jesus. His scientific and engineering background, combined with the sharing of his personal experiences, makes for a fascinating read and re-read. This book will bring a smile, pull you to prayer, and make you think. – The Reverend Joshua D. Johnson RELATED TITLE The Whispered Shout: Hear God’s Secrets in Your Story by David J. Pontzer This book is a collection of stories from the author’s personal and professional life and how they led him to “hear” the secrets of God’s kingdom. It addresses the fundamental questions of why we exist and what our lives are meant for.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

David J. Pontzer is retired and lives in rural Michigan. His first book, The Whispered Shout, and now Resolute Joy, reflect what he has learned from his years of experience as a Christian, husband, father, and engineering manager. David holds a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

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