The Longhorn Reckoning – by Steve Denmark

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About the Book

The year is 1861.

On the Texas frontier near Sabinal, Paul Harlan believes his greatest challenges are drought, hard work, and providing for his family. He is wrong.

A series of seemingly small decisions sets events into motion that will echo across battlefields, river campaigns, frontier settlements, and the vast reaches of the American West. As the nation descends into Civil War, lives become intertwined in ways none of them could foresee.

Among them is Sergeant Edward Harper of the 2nd Texas Cavalry, a soldier whose path carries him from the hardships of military service to encounters that will test his courage, loyalty, and humanity. Far away, Elias Burke, a mysterious sharpshooter delivers judgment from impossible distances, becoming a figure whispered about long after the smoke clears.

From Texas to Kansas, from the Mississippi River to Indian Territory, men and women struggle to survive a world where fate is often decided by a single choice—or a single shot. Comanche warriors, river sailors, frontier merchants, soldiers, outlaws, and settlers collide as old certainties disappear and new dangers emerge.

Yet The Longhorn Reckoning is more than a story of conflict. It is a story of consequence. It explores how ordinary actions can shape extraordinary destinies, and how free will and circumstance combine to create the forces we call fate.

Rich in historical detail and grounded in extensive research, the novel brings the Civil War era frontier vividly to life. Authentic settings, unforgettable characters, and intertwining storylines create an epic Western adventure filled with suspense, mystery, sacrifice, and redemption.

The Longhorn Reckoning is the first published installment of the Reckoning Trilogy, a sweeping historical saga that follows the lives of those who endured one of the most turbulent periods in American history.

Some reckonings arrive with thunder.

Others arrive four seconds later.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Steve Denmark is a Texas author, genealogist, and U.S. Army veteran. A lifelong student of history, he combines extensive research with a passion for preserving the stories of the American frontier. The Longhorn Reckoning is the first published novel in his Reckoning Trilogy, an epic historical Western spanning the Civil War era and its aftermath. Mr. Denmark lives near San Antonio, Texas.

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