Raiders of Bardilos: Book 5 of “Hell’s Blade” series – by R.L. Pool

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About the Book

She sat on the dock, part of the large fishing net laid across her lap. As she mended the many breaks in the netting, she fumed.

“Girls are to tend to a man’s needs, Joule!” her father had chastised her just before casting off. “You’re seventeen! You need to learn to tend house, cook and clean, girl. Tend the garden. Raise his children. That’s how to find a proper suitor who will care for you.”

She wanted to be allowed to be a working part of the village. Not just some girl who needed to be taken care of!

Her momma was not quite as adamant, but still cautioned her to keep her desires to act as a man to herself.

Act as a man? She didn’t want to be a man! She wanted to be… herself!

When she looked out over the water, she saw them.

“Raiders.” she breathed angrily. “Not my village. Not today.”

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Hell’s Blade by R.L. Pool The question is not whether LT Sarah MacLocklin is ready to walk the dark corridors of Hell to the Gates of Heaven. The question is…are they ready for her?!

Redemption Quest: Book 2 of “Hell’s Blade” Series by R.L. Pool Whisked from being buried alive in Afghanistan to a strange ruin called Atrial, Patricia Langstrom, young archeologist, was given a choice. Stay, find the reason for the destruction, or return to her world with no memory of this one.

Illani’s Song: Book 3 of “Hell’s Blade” Series by R.L. Pool Illani was found in secret chambers within the Lost Citadel. When Holy found her, she spoke of the gods leaving her and her people here and flying away. The link to Atlantis caught Holly’s attention immediately.

Mysteries of Alanis: Book 4 of “Hell’s Blade” Series by R.L. Pool The Illani led them into secret catacombs within the Lost Citadel. The library told of a civilization that came here from another world. They would have to sail to Alanis where people lived under ancient Chinese feudalism.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

R.L. Pool is twice retired, US Army and Metrology Technician for the US Army. He lives on top of a mountain in Central Texas where he writes Fantasy for his young relatives and sips coffee on his front porch.

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