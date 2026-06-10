Raiders of Bardilos: Book 5 of “Hell’s Blade” series – by R.L. Pool

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She sat on the dock, part of the large fishing net laid across her lap. As she mended the many breaks in the netting, she fumed.
“Girls are to tend to a man’s needs, Joule!” her father had chastised her just before casting off. “You’re seventeen! You need to learn to tend house, cook and clean, girl. Tend the garden. Raise his children. That’s how to find a proper suitor who will care for you.”
She wanted to be allowed to be a working part of the village. Not just some girl who needed to be taken care of!
Her momma was not quite as adamant, but still cautioned her to keep her desires to act as a man to herself.
Act as a man? She didn’t want to be a man! She wanted to be… herself!
When she looked out over the water, she saw them.
“Raiders.” she breathed angrily. “Not my village. Not today.”
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R.L. Pool is twice retired, US Army and Metrology Technician for the US Army. He lives on top of a mountain in Central Texas where he writes Fantasy for his young relatives and sips coffee on his front porch.
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