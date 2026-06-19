Tick…The Luminous Find – by Jonathan Eaton

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About the Book

To the rest of the world, time flows forward. For Grace, it stands perfectly still.

Trapped by the overwhelming noise of reality, Grace finds salvation in the most unlikely of places: a centuries-old Swiss relic gifted to her by a mysterious sage named Epaga. With a single tick, the watch grants her a power that defies physics—the ability to step out of the timeline and exist in the silent, frozen spaces where the rest of the world cannot go.

It is a terrifyingly beautiful escape. But mastering the quiet comes with a devastating price.

Grace isn’t the only one who knows the clock’s secret.

A group of violent men are closing in, desperate to rip the relic from her hands and claim its impossible power for themselves. Because they cannot enter her silent world, they are targeting her reality instead—and now, Grace’s family is pulled directly into their deadly crosshairs.

Forced into a dangerous game of cat and mouse to protect the people she loves, Grace must decide: is she truly the master of time, or is she just its latest prisoner?

The clock is ticking… tick… tick… tick. And the nightmare is only beginning.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Jonathan Eaton brings the precision of a woodworker and the adventure of a pilot and sailor to his fiction. A retired consultant and lifelong creator, he lives in the Massachusetts Berkshires with his ornery tabby cat, Jack. Tick is his debut novel, and he is currently writing five new projects.

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