Grammy’s Sunday School Songs – by Beverly Van Alstyne Krol, Illustrated by Michele Schweitzer

Grammy’s Sunday School Songs are captivating and unique melodies that will have you and your children singing the Lord’s praises.
Songs are one of God’s most powerful tools for building loving relationships and a strong faith. There is nothing sweeter than the sound of children’s voices raised to glorify Him.
Grammy’s Sunday School Songs is sure to inspire great joy and a love of music as you share these beautiful songs with your church family and your own precious children.
Reviews
In Grammy’s Sunday School Songs, Beverly Van Alstyne Krol has perfected the art of engaging young people in the spirit of Christmas, the miracle of Easter, and the importance of self esteem through Christian values with her clever lyrics, her creative melodic lines and her use of a variety of musical styles and rhythms.
A taste of call and response, a bit of Latin vibe, catchy choruses, rhythmic interacting………they are all present in this amazing, original collection of children’s songs.
– Marilyn Kirby, music educator
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
From a very young age, Beverly has had a passion for music. She loves working with young people and has written countless children’s songs. Many of those were written to enhance the Christian Education of her children and grandchildren. Bev hopes that you enjoy her music that praises the Lord.
