Go Figure! An Introduction to Figures of Speech in the Bible – by Julia Hans PhD

About The Book:

How do you know if a Bible verse should be read literally or figuratively? What separates a metaphor from a metonymy? How can you approach interpreting a parable? Why does the Bible use figurative language at all?

Go Figure! An Introduction to Figures of Speech in the Bible answers these and other questions about figurative language used in Scripture. Written for both newcomers and seasoned students, the book blends scholarship and humor to guide readers through figures of speech in the Bible. Students new to the topic gain accessible explanations, while more experienced readers benefit from detailed endnotes, a bibliography, an introduction, and appendices for deeper study. Contemporary examples make the content relatable across generations.

Unique Features of this Book:

* More than 1200 Bible verses

* Topical arrangement

* Expanded definitions

* Original research from various disciplines

* Examples from popular culture

* Examples from the Scriptures

* Annotated bibliography

* Scriptures index

* Original essay

* Q and A’s

REVIEW:

“I found the book to be an easy-to-understand presentation of many of the figures of speech frequently used in the Bible. I trust this work will be a valuable introductory study of figures of speech to students of the Scriptures in the years to come.” – Rev. Walter J. Cummins, author of A Journey Through the Acts and Epistles: The Authorized King James Version with Notes and a Working Translation, Vols. 1 and 2.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Julia Hans received her doctorate in American Literature from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2011. She is a national award-winning essayist who has written articles and books on subjects ranging from local history to biblical research.

