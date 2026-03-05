Caregiving: An Over-the-Shoulder View of Caring for a Loved One Through the Seven Stages of Alzheimer’s – by Paul J. Bourgeois

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

This memoir provides an over-the-shoulder view of Paul as caregiver on the journey through Alzheimer’s with his wife, Judy, highlighting events and scenarios developed within each of the seven stages of the disease. For each event, Paul provides guidance for the new caregiver on how to best react to each situation. He also discusses mistakes he made along the way and suggests alternative approaches to help the new caregiver arrive at better solutions.

This memoir illustrates the long-standing love bond between Paul and Judy as impervious to the degenerative effects of the disease which motivated him to keep Judy comfortable throughout their journey.

Paul wrote the memoir that he couldn’t find during his own journey to ensure the novice caregiver had a firsthand account of situations within the framework of each of the seven stages of Alzheimer’s from beginning to end.

About the Author:

Paul has written seven literary novels and this memoir. He expects to self-publish three novels in 2026. This memoir is his eighth creative work. Paul served in the USAF, piloted the largest four-engine jet aircraft in the world and held various positions managing engineers supporting the Intelligence Community.

