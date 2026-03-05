A Journey Like No Other: Stories of Hardship, Persistence and Purpose – by Dorothy Hill Baroch MA

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

A Journey Like No Other is a collection of stories about ordinary individuals and families who make extraordinary choices, often because of the impediments placed upon them by their own physical limitations, by governmental agencies, and sometimes by an often unaware and uncaring culture.

By virtue of their unique situations, their lifestyles are unconventional, requiring creativity and tenacity in order to thrive. And thrive they do, even while overcoming adversity.

You will meet a single mother whose love and patience helped her surmount the political and governmental obstacles of international adoption–a mother whose toddler son from an impoverished country is now seeking advanced degrees at a major university. You will meet a handicapped woman whose determination resulted in outdoor recreational opportunities for people who are wheelchair users. And you will meet a woman who lost not one, but two husbands to major illnesses, a woman who moved pass the devastation of grief and helped others through their loss.

Each of these situations and others in the book took those involved on a journey like no other, a journey that resulted in personal growth, in compassion, and a purpose initially unknown to them.

RELATED TITLE:

MOMENTS OF VICTORY, MOMENTS OF CHANGE: Stories of Perseverance and Quiet Courage by Dorothy Hill Baroch Moments of Victory, Moments of Change is a collection of life stories, a glimpse into the minds and hearts of individuals and families who faced, and in some cases continue to face, adversity with faith and determination. It is a book about hope and determination.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Dorothy Hill Baroch is the CEO of a consulting firm with more than a quarter of a century of business experience. She has held leadership positions locally, nationally, and internationally. Dorothy has had articles published in educational and religious magazines and will have her fourth book published in December 2025.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.