Getaway Car – by Gaetano A. Cresci

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Kendall was born to be a star. Born to shine. Born to be loved. As beautiful as she was, she knew she was born for some kind of stage. Although she didn’t think it’d be the stage she wound up on…
In need of help, she ends up putting her faith in the worst places, all the while trying to manage being a mom at the same time.
The story is written with Taylor Swift’s Getaway Car as a backdrop. It’s an authentic story written in a supremely authentic way in a time that is directly opposite.
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Olivia loves her doll Sandy, but is having a hard time at the children’s home she is living. She discovers a magical park, but something happens to Sandy. It’s a magical tale of losing everything, but making it back home again.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Gaetano A. Cresci has written things his whole life. He enjoys doing it and hopes you enjoy reading it.
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