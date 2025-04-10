Everything We Thought We Knew – by Carolyn Niethammer

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
In 1970, Christie left behind the comforts of L.A. and joined a New Age commune in rural Arizona. With the Vietnam War raging and the counterculture movement in full swing, she hoped to find her place in the world and create a better society. But building a new social order is no easy task, especially when free love, psychedelics, and a war protest gone horribly wrong are thrown into the mix.
While dancing under the moon in an Indian ruin, Christie reconnects with a lover from a past life, setting in motion events that reverberate through their futures. The end of the commune is not the end of the story. Thirty years later, a child born there forces long-held secrets to be revealed, and everyone’s lives are changed forever.
If you’re a fan of the Woodstock generation, or simply curious about the counterculture of the 1960s, this book will transport you back to this tumultuous era.
Put on your tie-dyed shirt and come to Bella Vida as the friends try to change the rules of modern society, then face the repercussions when middle age sets in.
If you enjoyed books like “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” by Tom Wolfe or “On the Road” by Jack Kerouac, you’ll love this one.
Reviews
In Everything We Thought We Knew, Niethammer immerses us in the back to the land movement of the early 1970’s to explore what constitutes a good life. Is it the untested visions of idealistic youth or the compromises that inevitably define middle age? She leads us to believe we are on a journey to a commune, but the road leads back to ourselves and how the decisions we make at each inflection of time create unexpected ripples. We are all destined to move forward, in the worlds of her protagonist, “under the burden of the lack of a complete idea.” Niethammer’s very readable prose creates a worthy trip.
– Margaret Grundstein, author of Naked in the Woods: My Unexpected Years in a Hippie Commune.
About the Author
Carolyn Niethammer is the author of 11 books on the history, people, and environment of the Southwest. She lived in a rural artists’ community in the 1970s. Today she lives in Tucson, Arizona.
