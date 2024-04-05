Diversions & Distractions – by William Boston

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Diversions & Distractions is a collection of 13 disturbing and unsettling stories by William Boston, filled with remorse, revenge, deceit, betrayal, greed, loss, hate, regrettable decisions and unspeakable evil.
The tales within contain normal, everyday characters dealing with abnormal and nightmarish scenarios. From a married couple coping with the sudden and unexpected loss of their young son, to an argument in a grocery store parking lot becoming so much more, to a financially desperate man finding a possible solution to his money problems online, to three possible ways the world might end, the stories enclosed are as engrossing as they are surreal.
Lock your doors and windows. Close the blinds and dim the lights. Snuggle up under your blankets and enjoy the chaos and mayhem awaiting you. And don’t mind that rustling you hear within your walls and under your bed.
It’s probably nothing.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
William Boston William Boston is a writer of short fiction, with a passion for horror, science fiction and everything supernatural and surreal. He resides in Davenport, Florida. This is his first published work. He is currently working on another collection of short stories and his first novel length manuscript.
MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS:
- Destiny Calling – by David Mars
- The Weight of Our Things: Navigating Possessions and Emotions After the Loss of Your Loved One – by Julie Martella
- American Calamity – by Edward S. Pocock III
- The Baby Gangs of Athens – by David Brennan
- The Developer: Phase III (Avenue into the Abyss) – by Stephen P. Bye
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!