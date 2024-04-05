Diversions & Distractions – by William Boston

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

Diversions & Distractions is a collection of 13 disturbing and unsettling stories by William Boston, filled with remorse, revenge, deceit, betrayal, greed, loss, hate, regrettable decisions and unspeakable evil.

The tales within contain normal, everyday characters dealing with abnormal and nightmarish scenarios. From a married couple coping with the sudden and unexpected loss of their young son, to an argument in a grocery store parking lot becoming so much more, to a financially desperate man finding a possible solution to his money problems online, to three possible ways the world might end, the stories enclosed are as engrossing as they are surreal.

Lock your doors and windows. Close the blinds and dim the lights. Snuggle up under your blankets and enjoy the chaos and mayhem awaiting you. And don’t mind that rustling you hear within your walls and under your bed.

It’s probably nothing.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

William Boston William Boston is a writer of short fiction, with a passion for horror, science fiction and everything supernatural and surreal. He resides in Davenport, Florida. This is his first published work. He is currently working on another collection of short stories and his first novel length manuscript.

MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS: