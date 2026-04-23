Fallen Leaves So Much Sky – by Kate Devine Brady

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About the Book

This spirited collection of poems is a contemplation, exploring essential questions on love, loss and the bravery to love once more. Crafted from a profound year of the passing of her parents Kate finds her way through the complexities of grief ultimately discovering the heartfelt gifts loss can bring. A meditative tribute to solace and strength found in embracing nature’s serenity and wisdom. Her words serve as a compassionate reminder to take pause and notice the extraordinary in an ordinary day, allowing us to be transformed and find peace in the midst of loss.

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About the Author:

Kate Devine Brady is a multidisciplinary artist who illuminates minds and unlocks the healing process of creating art. Whether it’s teaching a drawing class, writing a poem or painting for a solo exhibition, her purpose is to uplift and ignite the human spirit. When she is not creating or teaching art she’s enjoying spending time with her family, friends and pups in California.

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