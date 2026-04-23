The Schooling of David Kelly – by Michael Kehoe

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

Naive but bright, twelve-year-old David Kelly suddenly finds himself entering a conservative Irish boarding school, meeting strangers, confronting bell-ringing and rigid rules. He quickly befriends a foreign exchange student, Angelo Bonelli, who hints at being bullied. That night, amid lightning and thundering weather, David awakes to a loud scream. He sleeps intermittently. Next morning, Angelo is missing. David suspects he was harmed. At breakfast, he is floored by the rule-enforcer vice president, Dr. Sternward, for speaking out as they await grace-before meals. David has acquired an archenemy. His incredible adventure begins.

He witnesses a prep boy, Niall Cullen, abused by the vice president, and is himself bullied by older boys. He learns of a secret society, the shavers’ protection club, that engages in unsavory, corrupt behavior. He doesn’t know where to turn. David’s older brother Sean, a top athlete, is unhelpful. Another first-year boy, Mogue Malone, listens but is unaware of what is going on. David’s brilliant lawyer cousin, Kevin Flynn, offers welcome advice and makes himself available. David finds relief by exploring the nearby woods with Mogue; they encounter and befriend two girls from the local convent. In Gaelic football, he is flattened by a fearless, hulking ‘Cyclops’ who relentlessly intimidates all opponents and referees. In hurling, he captains a minor team, but his efforts are frustrated by a biased coach who practices a personal and cozy relationship with certain boys.

David discovers that the vice president harbors a long-term ambition to revive the castrati tradition, that Angelo, with his beautiful, his unbroken mellifluous voice, was intended to become Ireland’s first Farinelli. He plots to bring down the vice president and his secret society. He also strives to improve the quality of school life and organizes students to eliminate corporal punishment, improve inadequate food, correct coaches’ favoritism, expand school resources, eliminate bad teaching, initiate student representation, and–not least–end bullying.

The Bonellis invite David to visit Italy. This is a major breakthrough: his mind is opened. He examines his own cherished Irish prejudices; he challenges conservative religious views and questions mono-cultural Irish values. He develops his debating and public speaking skills. His confidence and self-esteem soar. He gains insights into his own teenage identity.

Together with Angelo, David delivers a lecture to the student body on his Italy visit. He opens students’ minds. But the shavers’ protection club are out for his blood. He is caught out-of-bounds when visiting the convent girls … and is expelled.

But David is not a quitter. Battle-ready, he fights back.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Michael brings passion to his writing; his love of world travel and lifelong learning enhance and display a natural Irish storytelling tradition. THE SCHOOLING OF DAVID KELLY is his debut novel. Two others, STEALTH REVENGE and AN OXFORDIAN IN OZ will be published later in 2026.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.