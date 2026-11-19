Q –

Angela,

I’m a bit concerned. My new book just appeared on Amazon, but the cover isn’t up yet. I just got a call from a “Zoey Parker” (zoey.parker@publishingwhiz.com), supposedly from Amazon. She said they need to delete my book’s original listing and re-list it with the book cover. And, to do that, she wants me to send her the manuscript pdf and the cover pdf, and pay another $199.00 to do this!

LOLOL! I told her just a few minutes ago that I’d have to check with my publisher first, and she hung up on me!

Something is not right here…

A –

Publishing Whiz / PublishingWhiz.com probably went through Amazon’s website looking for brand new books that didn’t yet have covers listed on the site. They are NOT Amazon. It’s a scammer. Pretty crafty! I haven’t heard of that trick yet! I’m so glad you didn’t send her your interior and cover files! They could have republished your book, and taken your future royalties from those sales!

I did some more research for you.

On TrustPilot:

“This is not a good and honorable business. I was mislead from the start by their sales department. I was quoted a competitive bid, so I went with them. However, once we got into the production process, my quote quadrupled. When we reverted back to the original quote, that had now escalated to 70% higher. Thus, the original quote was used as a ‘bait-n-switch’ program. They didn’t make any return calls…but they did refund my money. This is an immature company trying to get its legs, but from my experience I suggest you go elsewhere!”

Interestingly, they have three positively-written reviews on that site, but all posted within three days of each other, and each one only gave them three stars. I believe some scammers are having AI post fake reviews about companies…but AI can make mistakes!

On their website, they have several FAKE 5-star reviews that they claim are on TrustPilot. NONE of those reviews are on TrustPilot. THIS IS FRAUD.

The address on their website is missing a suite number. Here’s what Google found: “3325 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010 was a former 13-story office building that has been converted into a residential and mixed-use apartment community called Mason Apartments.”

Their address in a “different state” on Facebook is a virtual office (they are not actually located there).

Their website was just created on 4/25/2024, yet they have book covers on their website for books published before that date. For example, The Weathered Dragons was published in 4/5/2023. Way of the Warrior: Jane and the Samurai was published on 1/24/2023. And, BOTLAND by Dick Blide was published on 6/24/2023. THIS IS ALSO FRAUD.

Based on all of this, what do you think, readers? Is Publishing Whiz / PublishingWhiz.com part of the overseas publishing crime cartel?

11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)

READERS, if you have questions about a so-called publisher or a publishing services provider, please CONTACT ME before you send them any money! If they try to rush you to sign up, offering a lower price, and not giving you time to research them, it’s a scam.

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a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.