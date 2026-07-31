This Author Got Tricked by an Amazon KDP Impersonator – by Andrew L. and Angela Hoy

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Prime KDP, mentioned by the author below, is NOT Amazon KDP. It’s a scam impersonator.)

Andrew wrote:

I have had 11 books published, but this is one story I wish I didn’t have to write. It’s a warning to other writers.

For my latest book, Prime KDP set a minimum order limit of 250 copies. They reduced that to 150 copies after I complained. They were going to charge USD$18.50 each, which equals USD$2,775 (AUD$4,000). That seems extortionate.

So what’s going on? I complained. Below is Prime KDP’s response:

While we appreciate your request, this is the final and lowest reduction we can offer, with 150 printed copies being the absolute minimum we can provide. This is the borderline limit to make this feasible.

Regarding your questions:

Author copies have always been available in the Australian marketplace. Why not this time?

Author copies are still part of our Amazon community, and our team is actively working on expanding availability in your region.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s a scam impersonator. They are NOT “the Amazon community.”)

Author copies were not previously subject to minimum copies. Why not this time?

As there is currently no author copy service directly available in Australia, bulk orders are the main way we can fulfill requests. The printed copies we are offering can also be sold through distributors in Australia, which is why the minimum order applies.

[In May 2021, Amazon opened its first ‘Print on Demand’ facility in Australia, the first for Amazon in the Southern Hemisphere.]

When was this new policy introduced and why?

No formal policy has been created regarding Australian author copies. The service is community-based and we cannot guarantee when it will be fully available, it could be next month, next year or later.

Given the considerable financial impact, why wasn’t Western Publication or I advised at the start?

Amazon KDP is a multinational platform and does not directly cater to individual publication houses. Western Publication submitted the request on your behalf, which is why it was approved.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Look how they’re now calling themselves Amazon KDP.)

[Western Publication claims it has no part in this.]

We hope this provides clarity on the situation. Please let us know if you would like us to proceed with the 150 printed copies at USD $18.50 each.

Best regards,

Alvin Reeds

No, Alvin Reeds, this gobbledygook does not “provide clarity on the situation”.

On March 2, 2026, I sent the following email, responding to a request for a Zoom meet:

1. I will be available via Zoom tomorrow my time Wednesday, between 10.30 am and 12.00 noon. Please advise your preferred time. I look forward to discussing an improved service from kdp – not least on the matter of author copies.

2. Who will reply to my email Feb 28 to amazon@primekdp.com & publishing@primekdp.com?

3. Why am I dealing with KDP from 3 different email addresses? It’s very confusing, especially with no names signing; please clarify who does what.

Prime KDP did not initiate a Zoom meeting and has not provided answers to my questions.

And there was this:

A Feb. 27 email (from “Amazon KDP Team” (amazon@primekdp.com) claims to have successfully restored my royalties of USD$18,645.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: That’s a fake number, which is classic for scammers. They fool authors into thinking there are royalties when there aren’t.)

I was earlier advised they had been directed to Elite Wiki Writers by mistake. I discovered that was a scam operation and advised the Team – who agreed: “Our legal department has successfully restored your royalties in the amount of $18,645 that were associated with these unauthorized and fraudulent companies.”

I still don’t have the requested breakdown of those royalties. I was also asked for my banking details for the payment, yet I already receive monthly royalties from Amazon.com.

ANGELA’S TURN:

Hi Andrew,

I’m copying attorney James M. Walsh on this email.

1. I’m sorry to tell you this but you’re not dealing with the real Amazon. You’re working with an imposter. They are never going to send you those royalties. They were simply trying to get your bank info. They were then going to tell you that you need to pay THEM money first in order to get those (fake) royalties.

I recommend closing that bank account, and opening a new one ASAP. Also, they aren’t holding $18K+ of your royalties. Based on the rankings of your books on Amazon, it’s doubtful that many, if any, have sold. They’re dangling that $18K carrot in front of you, trying to get more money out of you. Do NOT hire them to publish any more of your books. Do you control your books on the real Amazon or are they controlling that?

2. PrimeKDP.com is not a working website. The scammers own the domain but they’re only using it so that their email addresses look legitimate.

Like many of the scammers we have investigated, the website was registered in Iceland. Also, it’s only a year and a half old. The real Amazon has been in business for 31 years.

3. They have used the “we sent your royalties to a third-party” excuse with others as well. See:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVt_8K4E-3n/

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