Episode 53: The Psychology of Scam Victims with Psychotherapist Marsh Rose – DON’T MISS THIS ONE!!!

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Here’s the episode that a LOT of you have been asking for!

Angela and Brian welcome Marsh Rose to the WritersWeekly Podcast! Marsh is a professional psychotherapist based in California. Marsh also previously worked in the criminal court system.

In this episode, we wade deep into what makes some scam victims tick!

Are some personality types more susceptible to being scammed than others?

What causes some people to move forward with a business deal when something clearly seems “off?”

Why do some people flat out refuse to believe they are being scammed, even when all the signs and evidence are there?

Is this type of behavior related to Stockholm Syndrome?

Are scammers actually SOCIOPATHS??

How do publishing scams compare to romance scams?

Why does this phenomenon resemble gambling addition?

What is a Fame Con and how does it differ from a Romance Con?

Are men or women more likely to get scammed? And, are men or women more likely to report being scammed, and why?

Marsh Rose also delves into these topics!

A victim refusing to believe they are being scammed is experiencing denial on steroids. It’s voluntary victimization.

Scammers are brainwashers! Victims let their emotions overcome logic.

Learn what dopamine has to do with all of this!

Shame is the Kool-aid of the scamming world!

An emotional hook is more powerful than knowledge.

Legitimate companies don’t spam authors.

Some potential victims who contact WritersWeekly, and don’t take their advice, don’t want to hear the truth, and get upset with WritersWeekly for telling them what they don’t want to hear.

Scammers pretending to be your “friend” or “fellow author” are running multiple cons simultaneously. They are NOT your “friend.”

The situation can get toxic, lethal, and out of control.

Are you paying attention to your gut, or your desire for fame and fortune?

We cover all these topics and more on this episode. So stretch out on your couch and take some deep breaths as you learn about The Psychology of Scam Victims on The Writers Weekly Podcast!

If you enjoy the original music featured at the beginning of each episode of our podcast, and if you’d like your OWN original music for your podcast, website, and/or videos, contact Mason’s Music!

Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE

Contact Marsh Rose at her website: https://www.marshroseauthor.com

Marsh’s books:

Marsh Rose’s Side-Splitting Articles on WritersWeekly!

More Resources Discussed in This Episode:

Don’t get scammed! Publish your book with BookLocker.com.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.