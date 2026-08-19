“Boston Trashy Romance Readers” Wanted Author to Pay $100 for “Snacks” for an ONLINE EVENT!

I received the following email from an author:

Please warn your writers to watch out for “book clubs” who, out of the blue, contact them. Last Spring, the Boston Trashy Romance Readers said they wanted me for an online event for my book.

They wanted $100 up front to pay for “snacks.”

I looked at their “events.” There are only a few events posted over the last few years. I asked her for a quick phone call or Zoom before I would send the money.

Her reply: She was very busy and didn’t have time to talk.

I replied that if she didn’t have 15 min. to talk to the author about the event, I had no interest in sending her $100. I received no reply.

Good for you for not sending her any money!!! (Legitimate book clubs NEVER charge authors ANYTHING!)

Why in the WORLD would you need to pay $100 for refreshments for an online meeting?!?!

That’s actually kind of funny. I hadn’t hear that one before! Was she planning to use that money to buy snacks for the members, and then mail those snacks to those members before the “event?”

I seriously doubt it…

I checked out their page on meetup.com (they do not own the domain meetup.com), and 100% of their “meetings” in the past year have been ONLINE ONLY!

Remember that some scammers are impersonating real book clubs.

Per google: “No, legitimate book clubs do not charge authors money for anything—including snacks, appearance fees, or venue rentals. In the publishing community, authors are guests who provide their time and expertise for free, or they are paid for their appearances. Unsolicited emails or social media messages from ‘book clubs’ that demand money are widespread scams. These schemes often target new writers by feigning interest in their book and then charging a ‘participation fee,’ ‘snack/venue fee,’ or ‘marketing fee’ (sometimes disguised as a $250 to $2,000+ charge).”

There are so many fake “book clubs” online now that I discourage ALL authors from corresponding with ANYONE who approaches them via email, on social media, or on the phone. Block all of the email addresses and phone calls. Also, block them on your social media accounts.

If every author remembered that SPAMMERS ARE SCAMMERS, nobody would be getting scammed. Please help spread the word to other authors!

Please also see:

A NEW WAVE OF SCAM EMAILS IS TARGETING AUTHORS! “My book club wants to review your book!!”

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