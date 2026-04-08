Scammers Impersonating Amazon are Charging Authors THOUSANDS to Get Their FAKE Amazon Accounts Back!

We are receiving reports that scammers are impersonating Amazon and emailing authors, claiming their Amazon KDP accounts have been terminated.

When authors look closely (some don’t!) they discover that the email did NOT come from Amazon (it’s usually a Gmail email address). But, again, many authors don’t pay attention to that detail.

The scammers tell the authors that the only way they can get their Amazon KDP account back is to pay $3K (the amounts vary by email) IMMEDIATELY via bank transfer. Otherwise, the author will lose their account forever, along with any unpaid royalties.

Worse, the scammers tell the authors that they need to prove their identity by giving the scammers the authors’ Amazon KDP login credentials. And, you can guess what happens after that. The scammers login to Amazon KDP, change the authors’ passwords, and then change the banking info., ensuring that all future royalties will go to the scammers, not to the authors. If you think getting your account back from the scammers with a simple email to Amazon will work, think again. Chances are, you’ll never get access to your account in their system again.

If you receive such an email about your Amazon KDP account, please CONTACT ME. I will need a copy of the email you received, and it needs to include the email headers.

Be aware that Amazon really IS terminating lots of authors’ KDP accounts. There are NUMEROUS complaints online about this so don’t automatically assume that an email you receive about a KDP termination is a scam.

This is just one more reason to not use Amazon KDP at all.

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