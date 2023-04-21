“Amazon KDP Terminated My Author Account! How Can I Get It Back?”

Q –

If my Amazon KDP account has been terminated, do you know any way I can get it back? Their last 2 emails have been very vague and say the same thing:

“As we previously stated, we still detect activity for your books originating from accounts attempting to manipulate Kindle services. You’re responsible for ensuring that strategies used to promote your books comply with our Terms and Conditions. I’m sorry, but we can’t offer any additional insight on this matter.”

-J.

A –

It seems all of Amazon’s “reasons” for terminating so many Amazon KDP authors are vague.

I haven’t heard of any terminated Amazon KDP author getting their account back. You will need to have your book published elsewhere.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles