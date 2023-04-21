“Amazon KDP Terminated My Author Account! How Can I Get It Back?”

Q –
If my Amazon KDP account has been terminated, do you know any way I can get it back? Their last 2 emails have been very vague and say the same thing:
“As we previously stated, we still detect activity for your books originating from accounts attempting to manipulate Kindle services. You’re responsible for ensuring that strategies used to promote your books comply with our Terms and Conditions. I’m sorry, but we can’t offer any additional insight on this matter.”
-J.
A –
It seems all of Amazon’s “reasons” for terminating so many Amazon KDP authors are vague.
I haven’t heard of any terminated Amazon KDP author getting their account back. You will need to have your book published elsewhere.
RELATED
- Amazon KDP Terminates ANOTHER Author’s Account, AND Keeps Her Royalties!
- Authors Are Moving to BookLocker After Amazon KDP Randomly Terminated Their Accounts
- And, Even MORE Complaints about Amazon KDP!
- MORE AMAZON KDP COMPLAINTS! Poor print quality, incorrect sales reporting, dismissive customer service reps, and more!
- Don’t Give Amazon (or anyone else) the Power to Put You Out of Business!
- 25 Sure-fire Signs Your Publisher May Be Going Out of Business (and what you can do NOW to save your book!)
- HELP! MY PUBLISHER IS GOING OUT OF BUSINESS!! How Can I SAVE MY BOOK Without Going Broke?!
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles