Posting “Read-Aloud” of Children’s Books on YouTube – Good Idea or Not?

I received the following email from an author last week:

Greetings Angela:

One of the organizations to whom I mailed a copy of my book has said they would like to publish this book as a read aloud children’s book.

They were very impressed by the book trailer you made for us and I, likewise, was also impressed by the trailer you created for my other book. I took the liberty of mentioning that you were responsible for both of these excellent presentations and we decided to find out if creating a read aloud book would be a project you might be willing to take on.

Do let us know what you think of the idea.

I watched the sample “read aloud” on YouTube that the author sent to me. It was of a best selling children’s book. In a nutshell, the camera is facing down at the children’s book and someone is turning the pages and, of course, reading the book out loud.

Here is my response to the author:

I watched the video. They need permission from every author (or copyright owner) to read and show an entire book on YouTube. Otherwise, it’s copyright infringement. I wonder if they have permission from authors and publishers for all of the videos they’ve posted. For the best sellers, to be completely honest, I doubt it.

I have a moral problem with this as well. Parents should be reading books to their own children. They should not be handing a tablet or a phone to a kid so somebody else can read to them.

And, if your entire book can be seen online like that, people will have zero incentive to buy a copy. I would definitely NOT recommend authors do this.

