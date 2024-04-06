COMPLAINTS about Writers Republic / WritersRepublic.com

DISCLAIMER: For some services, we compete directly with Writers Republic. However, we reject numerous manuscripts each year. We would NEVER refer any of those authors to Writers Republic!



A reader asked me to check out Writers Republic / WritersRepublic.com. Here’s what I found:

AbsoluteWrite.com

“WRITERS REPUBLIC (WR) has called me twice so far. They promised me my refund but gave me no time limit on doing so. I asked them to give me all the audited sales reports, but they didn’t say anything about doing so. They never denied they were in the Philippines. I asked them for a detailed breakout of where all my money went, and they didn’t say anything.”

– Lenoard LeBlanc

Avoid Writers Republic — A Self-Publishing Scam

PissedConsumer.com

“Its been 2-3 weeks and Ive still havent been able to receive a 50$ refund for my deposit I put in to start the process. Christa Hernandez ducks my calls, emails, text and acts like she doesnt know the reason why its taking so long for me to receive my deposit back…”

– DeeTooOffcial J

“All my calls are unanswered, I have requested a refund and received no answer…”

– Ed Louis C (who claims he lost $6,000)

“The credibility and integrity of this company are very questionable. I was contacted by this company to get my book published. It was the worst experience I have ever had with any book publishing vendor in my entire life.”

– Dean R. (who claims he spent $20,000)

“The salesman would not accept no for an answer and proceeded to attempt a sales pitch, over and over, while informing me that I would not be successful without their company…”

– Anne Smith

One author made a video complaint about Writers Republic.

Yelp.com

“The absolute worst decision of my life. I was paying in payments and the person who was supposed to be helping me would not respond to my emails…”

-Lorena A.

“…currently looking to take legal action against them for a refund.”

-ViCari L.

Amazon.com

“Writers Republic promised me the book would be stocked in bookstores, and I had to pay all these heavy stocking ‘fees’ upfront, but the book was never stocked. My requests for details on exactly what I was paying for were ignored. I got one quarterly payment, and then all payments stopped. Requests for an audited sales report were ignored.”

