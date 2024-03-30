COMPLAINTS about Christian Faith Publishing / ChristianFaithPublishing.com

DISCLAIMER: We compete directly with Christian Faith Publishing. However, we reject numerous manuscripts each year. We would NEVER refer any of those authors to Christian Faith Publishing!

I was contacted by an author this week about Christian Faith Publishing. Why do they have A+ rating on bbb.org when are so many complaints?

I explained to him that a company only needs to respond to every complaint to maintain their A+ rating. I suspect that, even if a company copied and pasted gobbledygook, that bbb.org’s servers would see that as a “response,” and still give that company an A+ rating. I saw one company while back that copied and pasted the same response to every complaint and they still had an A+ rating there.

Folks, if one or two people complain about not receiving royalties, it could be confusion for those authors, or even a blip in the publisher’s accounting system. However, if you see multiple complaints about unpaid royalties, as well as other problems, turn on your heels, and run the other way. Some publishers only pay the squeaky wheels. Some don’t pay their authors at all, and see how long they can get away with it.

I had never heard of Christian Faith Publishing before so I did some research.

Here are the red flags:

1. In my opinion, any company that uses Christ to market themselves (i.e. Christian in the company name) should be avoided. I am a Christian myself and I don’t think Jesus wants us using his name to make money. What do you guys and gals think? Please share in the comments box below.

Remember Tate Publishing? While they didn’t use Jesus or Christ in their name, they marketing themselves as a Christian publisher. And, sure enough, after years of ripping authors off, the owners were found guilty of several felonies.

2. I always check bbb.org first. Here are quotes from just a few of the complaints I found about Christian Faith Publishing on that website. If you click on the link, you can read the company’s responses, as well as even more complaints.

“I paid for the company to publish my book and within two years of the book being published I have only received one royalty check for $140. When I tried to contact them with issues pertaining to my book no one answered the phone, and I received no calls back to assist in resolving my issue.”

“They can’t explain whether I sold another book nor if they just gave me wrong revenue. Since the contract ended, they are legally required to pay me, but since January I keep getting told they are examining the amounts.”

“Then they said they had to investigate where the money went. now another quarter has passed. they owe me at least $3291.45 USD according to their records. I’m broke…”

“She apologized for the inconvenience and explained to me that CFP was in the process of modernizing their archaic reporting systems. I did not receive that check either. A couple of weeks later, I called the customer service line again…”

“I needed to buy 600 of my own books to market into the public but when 600 books cost you almost $8000 compared to what they said would be $2,550, that puts my marketing over the top and can’t be done. If they want to do the right thing? Send me 600 hard cover books for the lies they spit out…”

“Generally, they stated that if I waived the copy edit process, they would publish what I submitted. My response: Why would I pay CFP for sloppy, unprofessional work and absolve them of their contractual copy-editing responsibilities? CFP has made it a painful process. I question the ethics of their process and want a refund.”

“In my entire life, I have never dealt with a more useless company. I swallowed their sales pitch and paid thousands of dollars for them to print, publish and help market my book. Up until all the money was paid it was all nice and cooperative. Once the book was published- absolutely nothing.”

“I hired the company to self-publish a book. I purchased the premium package with a cost of over $9,000. The entire process has been a nightmare. Their editing was horrible…”

There are several other complaints about Christian Faith Publishing on bbb.org as well.

SelfPublishing.com gives them only 2.5 out of 5 stars.

Victoria Strauss did a fabulous expose about Christian Faith Publishing and it ain’t pretty! She also compared them to Tate Publishing.

