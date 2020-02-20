AUTHORS, I NEED YOUR INPUT: Are YOU Afraid to Write in Front of Other People?

I was working on a new book last week and one of my employees came in, and sat in the chair next to me. I immediately saved my file, and closed the window.

Have you ever had a passing thought, but didn’t actually dissect it at the time? Sometimes I have a very brief tickle in my brain and I don’t ponder it until much later. Sometimes months or years later. A sneaking suspicion. Something that briefly sparks my women’s intuition. A small splinter that irritates me subconsciously but that doesn’t receive my full attention until I have time to actually think about it…

So, I closed the window and this brief thought ran through my head, “He might see what I’m writing!” I continued to think about it because my next task was really boring – deleting spam in my in-box. I asked me, “Angie, why can’t you write in front of this person?” And, the answer was quite simple. I am actually afraid of someone reading over my shoulder while I’m slowly forming just the right noun, adjective, adverb, punctuation, etc. in an attempt to entertain or inform my future readers. I’m afraid of….JUDGEMENT.

And, at that moment, I realized that I’ve been closing my window while writing a book whenever someone sat down next to me for as long as I can remember. (However, I can work on an article just fine while someone’s next to me. What’s up with THAT?)

On thinking more about that, I realized how silly it seemed. But, still, I don’t think I can stop hiding my books-in-progress from others.

Perhaps this is the same phenomenon that painters experience when they don’t want any one to see their work until it’s finished?

I can’t believe, after all of these years, that I just now thought to Google the problem. And, guess what?! There’s a word for it!

Scriptophobia: the extreme fear of writing in public.

Now, I can’t say that I have an EXTREME fear. It just makes me very uncomfortable.

So, I wanted to ask all of you… Are YOU afraid to write in front of other people? And, if so, what are your reasons? Now I’m wondering if I’m in the minority or if I’m just a chicken.

Please post in the comments box below. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact me RIGHT HERE.

