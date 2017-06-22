St. Anthony Messenger

c/o Franciscan Media, 28 W. Liberty St.

Cincinnati OH 45202

Phone: (513)241-5615

Fax:

Website: http://www.stanthonymessenger.org/

Guidelines: http://www.americancatholic.org/ContactUS/writers.aspx

Editor: John Feister, Editor in Chief.

Email address: magazineeditors-at-FranciscanMedia.org

About The Publication:

“St. Anthony Messenger is a national, Catholic family monthly magazine, published by the Franciscans, in continuous publication since 1893. Writers are strongly encouraged to study our writer’s guidelines at www.AmericanCatholic.org.” Welcomes new writers. 90% freelance. Circ. 130K. Monthly. Publishes ms within one year of acceptance Buys first serial rights. Responds within 30 days. Sample articles available online. Subscription $39. Pays $0.20/word for 2000-2500 words.

Current Needs:

“Professional photography leads are encouraged for personality profiles and other stories related to a particular geographic location. Some short-form material is accepted—see guidelines. Queries strongly encouraged, with any establishing credentials for writer, all by email. Postal submissions are discouraged and will receive lower priority.”

Photos/Art:

“Recommendations/suggestions for photo support encouraged. Payment negotiable.”

Hints:

“Study our writer’s guidelines carefully, and read a number of sample articles on our website.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes