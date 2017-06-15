River Styx

“River Styx, now in its 39th year, is a tri-annual, non-profit, multicultural literary and arts magazine based in St. Louis. We publish thoughtful yet accessible, unpredictable yet moving literature and art.” Welcomes new writers. 100% freelance. Circ. 2K. Tri-annual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within six months of acceptance. Buys first North American rights. No reprints. Responds within six months. Sample not available. Subscription $20. Pays at least $25/poem and $75/prose piece.

“Literary fiction, poetry, and creative non-fiction.” Pays at least $25/poem and $75/prose piece. Submit complete ms and cover letter by mail with SASE.

“Those who prefer to submit work online can enter our annual Schlafly Beer Micro-Brew Micro-Fiction Contest and International Poetry Contest. For contest details, please visit http://www.riverstyx.org/contests.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes