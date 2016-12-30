Mining People Magazine

P.O. Box 6247

Charleston WV 25362

Phone: (304)342-4129

Fax: (304)434-3124

Website: http://www.coalpeople.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Al Skinne r, Publisher; Christina Karawan, Managing Editor

Email address: alskinner@ntelos.net

About The Publication:

“CPM is an easy-reading, homespun magazine featuring coal people and coal towns, with special sections on news and product development.” 40% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 14.2K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Pays flat fee of $250 for up to 2500 words. Publishes ms one month after acceptance. Buys all rights. Submit query by email. No reprints. Responds within one week. Sample copy available by email. Subscription $25. Guidelines available by email.

Current Needs:

“Stories of coal personalities and/or coal towns.” Pays flat fee of $250 for up to 2500 words. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Be creative. Stay with format of easy reading and focus on coal people.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes