Faith Today

Editor: Bill Fledderus, Senior Editor.

Email address: editor-at-faithtoday.ca

About The Publication:

“Faith Today is the leading national magazine for Canada’s estimated four million evangelical Christians. It connects, informs and profiles Evangelicals, equipping them with expert research and insight into Canadian culture, Christian life and ministry. Since 1983, Faith Today has informed readers on a wide range of key issues, providing profiles, analysis, opinions, book and music reviews, and practical how-to articles. Faith Today is published by The Evangelical Fellowship of Canada, the national association of Evangelicals in Canada and the Canadian regional member of the World Evangelical Alliance.” Circ. 20K. Bi-monthly. Pays on acceptance. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 2 months after acceptance. Buys first North American print rights plus permanent online rights. No reprints. Responds 2 weeks. Subscription $35.99 CAN$ to U.S.; $41.99 CAN$ outside of Canada and the U.S. Sample articles free online. Guidelines online at http://www.faithtoday.ca/writers.

Current Needs:

“Article proposals made in awareness of our writer’s guidelines, in particular ideas for 300-word Canadian-focused ‘good news’ items for evangelical Christians. Also ideas for features (1000 words) focused for Canadian evangelical Christians. We are not interested in most personal reflection, but we are interested in journalism based in good research and interviews.”

“Pays $Cdn 0.25/word for most features; $Cdn 0.15/word for essay features and guest opinion columns; $Cdn 0.20/word for Kingdom Matters; and $Cdn 0.15/word for reprints.”

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“If you are not familiar with the Canadian evangelical Christian audience, don’t waste your time. Generic Christian material is not appropriate.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes