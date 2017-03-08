EARTH Magazine
About The Publication:
“Earth science news magazine.” 15% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 10K. Monthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms two months after acceptance. Buys exclusive rights. No reprints Responds one week. Sample copy available online. Subscription $19.99 digital, $35 print. Guidelines at website. Pays $0.30/word for 300-3000 words.
Current Needs:
“Specific pitches for earth science stories, especially features.” Submit query by email.
Pays $0.30/word for 300-3000 words. Certain stories have a flat fee.
Photos/Art:
“No pay. Writers are expected to find photos.”
Hints:
“Send specific pitches. Do not send us letters asking for general assignments. We will not respond to those.”
