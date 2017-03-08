EARTH Magazine

4220 King Street

Alexandria VA 22302

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.earthmagazine.org

Guidelines: http://www.earthmagazine.org/for-authors

Editor: Megan Sever, Managing Editor.

Email address: earth-at-earthmagazine.org

About The Publication:

“Earth science news magazine.” 15% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 10K. Monthly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms two months after acceptance. Buys exclusive rights. No reprints Responds one week. Sample copy available online. Subscription $19.99 digital, $35 print. Guidelines at website. Pays $0.30/word for 300-3000 words.

Current Needs:

“Specific pitches for earth science stories, especially features.” Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

“No pay. Writers are expected to find photos.”

Hints:

“Send specific pitches. Do not send us letters asking for general assignments. We will not respond to those.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes